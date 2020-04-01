Chef’s and Chef’s “On The Go” to temporarily close during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Billittier Family says they can no longer watch their employees take a chance on their own health.

They’ve decided to temporarily close Chef’s and Chef’s “On The Go” amid the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Western New York.

Both restaurants will close on April 4 and the family says they will re-evaluate when to reopen on May 1.

“Again it is with a heavy heart that we do this, but our staff and customers are much more important than making money right now,” the Billittier’s said.

Below you can find the full statement from the Billittier’s regarding the temporary shut down of Chef’s: