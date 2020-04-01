Chef’s and Chef’s “On The Go” to temporarily close during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Billittier Family says they can no longer watch their employees take a chance on their own health.
They’ve decided to temporarily close Chef’s and Chef’s “On The Go” amid the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Western New York.
Both restaurants will close on April 4 and the family says they will re-evaluate when to reopen on May 1.
Below you can find the full statement from the Billittier’s regarding the temporary shut down of Chef’s:
To all our Loyal Customers and Friends:
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to control our world as we know it, we at Chef’s Restaurant and Chef’s On The Go have had to make some very hard decisions. The Billittier Family have always been about Family first and business second. We have watched our loyal employees come to work every day. We have watched them step up to keep Chef’s running all with disregard for their own well being of staying safe at home. We can no longer watch our employees take a chance on their own health. There is more to life than money. And as much as we have had an unbelievable outpouring of support from our beautiful customers, we cannot put our operations in front of the safety of our staff.
Effective Saturday April 4th at 8pm both Chef’s Restaurant in Buffalo and Chef’s On The Go in Amherst will temporarily close for business. We will reevaluate when to re-open on May 1, 2020, and make a decision as to where the situation is pertaining to COVID-19, and when it is once again safe for all our staff and customers to resume normal business.
We hope that everyone understands our decision, and continues to support us once we reopen both locations. Thank you again for all the love and support you have shown the Chef’s brand for over 97 years and we will ALL be back stronger than ever!Lou Billittier and Mary Beth Billittier