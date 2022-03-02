WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time in two years, kids and staff at daycares across the state are able to see each other’s faces with no mask.

The statewide mask mandate for schools was officially lifted Wednesday.

For many of the younger children, it’s a whole new world.

“Seeing the children without their masks for the first time in two years was amazing,” said Cleo Weiss, owner of The Learning Garden daycare and preschool. “Just watching them all run up and touch each other’s faces and giving each other hugs.”

She said while the older children understood what was happening right away, many of the younger ones were more thrown off.

“You also find the humor in some of the younger children who have never seen our faces without masks, going from complete recognition, going right to a teacher with their arms open wide to holding back a little because now they’re not really sure, are those the same eyes that I went to yesterday.”

Weiss said teaching with masks was challenging and removing them helps teachers make sure students are understanding.

“Pronunciation sometimes especially,” she said. “They may not hear the correct word because of the muffling of the mask where if you’re watching someone speak and you’re seeing their mouth movement it’s easier for a child to mimic it and get it correctly.”

For some children, taking off the masks has also helped their personalities blossom.

“They’re giggling more and they’re talking and where as, even yesterday, they would’ve stepped back and just waited for someone else to speak up. It also makes it nice for some of the children who are more soft spoken you can actually hear them and it’s not being muffled by the mask.”

Weiss said they encourage any parents who would still like their child to wear a mask to continue doing so.