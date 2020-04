SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB)–As the New York PAUSE Order remains in effect until at least the end of the month, teachers want to make sure students know they’re still there for them.

This week, the staff of Christ the King in Snyder became the latest to join in on the recent trend of putting together special video messages for its students.

The video is a lip-sync, dancing, and general mayhem teacher mash-up to Justin Timberlake’s “I Can’t Stop the Feeling.”