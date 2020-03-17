City officials update steps they’re taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says all municipal buildings are closed to the public, effective as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

The city will also comply with Governor Cuomo’s requests and reduce the local government workforce by 50%. Officials say non-essential personnel should not report to work.

While City Court will close at 5 p.m. until further notice, arraignments, warrant returns, and other emergency matters will continue.

City officials tell News 4 the Broadway Market’s year-round, full-time, permanent tenants will remain open to provide essential services.

Below is a guideline relating to Easter operations and other vendor activities:

The Broadway Market will keep regular hours, Monday through Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Save-A-Lot is open Monday through Sunday 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.

The Broadway Market’s restaurants will only be open for take-out. meals only. No congregant dining will be allowed anywhere in the Broadway Market.

Saturday-only vendors will be closed effective this Saturday 3/21.

This weekend’s Sneak Peek canceled (3/21 and 3/22).

The Broadway Market’s Easter Ribbon Cutting, scheduled for March 26th, is canceled.

Easter-only vendors will not be open, however, permanent Broadway Market tenants will be open for food essentials.

During a press conference this afternoon, Mayor Brown announced the following postponements and cancelations to reduce the risk of community spread of the disease:

Traffic court cases are adjourned and anyone with a scheduled court appearance should call 311 for further information.

All City-owned and operated senior centers (Richmond-Summer, Autumnwood and Broadway Market) will be closed. Seniors who receive meals at these locations will still be able to receive a meal by calling 311.

All City-owned Community Centers (Tosh Collins, Lincoln, Machnica, Hennepin, JFK and Schiller Park) will be closed.

The Cazenovia, Marcy and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park casinos are closed.

All City and Olmsted park events and facilities are closed; ( bfloparks.org ).

The parks remain open for passive uses. Playgrounds remain open and as standard will be routinely inspected along with park seating, play equipment or furnishings. Park users are asked to observe proper hygiene, and to take appropriate precautions with wipes, hand sanitizer, social distancing, etc.

All public park facilities and buildings including restrooms, concessions, etc. will be closed immediately through the end of March. A reassessment of facility access and room rentals will be made by April 1st. As part of the Governor’s requirement for restaurant closures the Terrace restaurant and banquet facilities at the Marcy Casino are suspended until further notice.

Only Olmsted Conservancy and City of Buffalo personnel will be allowed in Olmsted Parks buildings as necessary. Any current facility renters for the remainder of March should contact the Conservancy for steps on reimbursement or rescheduling.

To increase sanitary measures in the parks, there will be no portable toilets available until further notice.

Trash and garbage collection in the parks will continue as normal, however as a measure to reduce risks to park workers, patrons are asked to dispose of trash in totes found along park roads and trails, or if trash is brought in, to please take it back out with you and dispose of it at home. Per City ordinance, please keep pets on a leash and remove/dispose of all pet excrement in proper receptacles.

Golf, sports and major park events, festivals or gatherings (over 50 people) in the parks are not allowed and access will be reassessed after April 1st.

Golf is currently slated to be opened for the season on April 25th and turf preparations will proceed. Season passes may be purchased by calling the Conservancy at 838-1249, any modifications to retail operations will be updated on April 1st. Public schools, sports clubs and leagues will be notified after April 1st regarding any further decisions for access to park fields or scheduling.

The public should call 311 or the Conservancy to notify the City of any hazards in the parks or trees with damaged limbs near pathways or roads.

Enforcement of the School Speed Zone camera program was suspended effective last Friday and police traffic details in school zones have been suspended.

All youth activities provided by the Buffalo Police Athletic League are canceled (www.BuffaloPAL.com).

All Winter Parking regulations are now lifted.

Water shut-offs are suspended at this time ( buffalowater.org ).

Late fees or interest on accounts including Tax, Sewer, Water, User Fee, Parking, Traffic, and other departmental citations will be suspended as of tomorrow, March 17th.

The City will refund all special event fees or deposits made for public-permitted events which have been canceled.

Mayor Byron W. Brown’s Civic Innovation Challenge, which was launched last week, has been postponed.

The Buffalo Employment and Training Center’s March 26th Spring Job Fair is canceled (workforcebuffalo.org ).

Any Buffalo Traffic Court matters currently scheduled for trial or conference will be automatically adjourned to a later date and no additional fees or penalties will be assessed for these automatic adjournments.

The City’s indoor pools and ice rinks are closed.

The mayor’s full presser can be watched below.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the health department’s website.