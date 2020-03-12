What’s closed, canceled or has restrictions put in place

1  of  2
NY now has 729 confirmed cases of coronavirus Erie County declares State of Emergency, closes schools Monday as 3 residents test positive for coronavirus
Niagara County leaders, school superintendents to provide update on coronavirus
Canceled:

  • Victim Impact Panel at NCCC, originally scheduled for March 17, is cancelled.
  • Williamsville CSD cancels field trips outside WNY and any school activities featuring gatherings of 500 or more people.
  • Skoob’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Lancaster has been cancelled.
  • Cheektowaga’s Assessment Informational Session, scheduled for Saturday, is cancelled.
  • Any events hosting more than 75 people at Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park Pavilion in the next few weeks are cancelled. Money will be refunded.
  • Holiday Valley has cancelled or changed many Winter Carnival events.
  • The Buffalo Zoo is temporarily closed from March 14-28.
  • The Buffalo Home Show, originally scheduled for March 13-15, has been cancelled.
  • All state and national youth and amateur hockey tournaments have been canceled.
  • Saturday’s open casting call for extras in an upcoming movie starring Billy Eichner.
  • All remaining performances of Hello, Dolly! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre and Shea’s 710 Theatre.
  • Jamestown’s annual Turn the River Green event.
  • Live at O’Larkin at Larkin Square.
  • Buffalo Irish Center’s 49th annual civic luncheon.
  • Junior Achievement of WNY’s 36th annual Bowl-a-Thon, set for Saturday at three bowling alleys.
  • All Hamburg Fairgrounds events scheduled through March 31 have been canceled or postponed.
  • St. Patrick’s Day celebration scheduled for Friday in Niagara Falls is canceled.
  • All scheduled events at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center are canceled until March 26.
  • Frontier Central School District and Alden Central School District are canceling all school-sponsored travel planned to destinations outside Western New York.
  • Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization meeting canceled Saturday.

Postponed:

  • Erie County Civil Service Examinations scheduled for March 14 and 28 are postponed until further notice.
  • New dates for Riviera Theatre concerts: Maureen McGovern (Sept. 9), John Waite (Aug. 1), The Musical Box (June 20-21)
  • Senior Citizen Center in Tonawanda to close at end of Friday, until further notice.
  • NYSPHSAA Winter Championships are postponed indefinitely.
  • The release of A Quiet Place II, which was filmed on location across Western New York.
  • The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association’s 16th annual Alumni Wine Festival.
  • Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter postponing Buffalo Forum scheduled for Thursday, March 12.
  • Open interviews for season employment at Sahlen Field.
  • Buffalo Golden Gloves, until further notice.
  • Niagara USA Chamber’s 2020 Annual Awards Gala scheduled for Friday at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.
  • Senior Health & Wellness Fair set for Friday at Hamburg Senior Community Center.
  • The Chapel will not gather for services at the CrossPoint Campus. Gatherings will take place as normal at the Lockport, Cheektowaga, and Niagara Falls campuses.
  • Sesame Street Live! “Let’s Party!” performances scheduled for March 14 and 15 at the UB Center for the Arts are postponed.
  • BPO postponing the performance of Mozart’s Gran Partita at Clarence Presbyterian Church scheduled for Friday.
  • Shrine Circus rescheduled for October 2-4.

Restricted:

  • Tonawanda City Hall closing each day at 4:30 p.m.
  • Holiday Valley is limiting indoor gatherings by reducing the capacity of indoor facilities by half. The amount of people allowed in certain areas at a time will be limited.
  • Roswell Park is allowing one visitor at a time in exam and inpatient rooms beginning Friday.
  • Seneca Nation has issued a travel restriction for all officials and employees.
  • U.S. Federal Court in Buffalo has entrance restrictions for people who meet at-risk criteria.

Suspended:

  • The Aquarium of Niagara will be closed starting March 15 at 5 p.m. until March 28 at 9 a.m.
  • All inmate visitation at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.
  • Orleans County Jail temporarily suspending visitation.
  • Frontier Central School District suspending all public gatherings including more than 50 people.
  • Amherst Central School District suspending public gatherings that include more than 50 people.
  • Elmwood Franklin School suspends all on-campus student activities from March 14 to April 12. Distance learning between faculty and students will begin March 18 through March 27.
  • Episcopal Bishop of WNY suspending all worship services for 3 weeks beginning Sunday.

Other Changes:

  • Seneca Resorts & Casinos are re-configuring their gaming floors to promote more space between guests. Dining outlets have also reduced their capacity.
  • Tonawanda Common Council meetings will not include a pre-meeting at 6 p.m.
  • The DMV is encouraging customers to complete transactions online.
  • CBP ports of entry in Buffalo are now following the same protocols as land border ports, and referring people who need additional screening to the CDC or local health officials.

