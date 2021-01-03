Company brings at-home COVID-19 testing option to Erie and Niagara counties

(WIVB)– People in Erie and Niagara counties, now have the option to be tested right from the comfort of their own homes.

Adapt Wellness Services is a relatively new company.

The idea comes from a local Nurse Practitioner Tanvir Shagar.

We’re told the company sends a healthcare worker to your home or business to perform a test. The sample is either sent to a lab or you can get rapid results in just 10 minutes.

Shagar tells News 4, this started when he noticed a gap in the community for testing opportunities.

“So they were showing up to Urgent Cares and the hospitals. And these people who were already at risk were sort of risking further exposure. Either they had coronavirus or they got it in the waiting room and they didn’t have it before, so they bring it back to their family when all they wanted was testing.” Tanvir Shagar, Nurse Practitioner

However, testing is not cheap, it costs $200 for a rapid test and $120 for a standard lab test.