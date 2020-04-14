Comptroller says Erie County will short-term borrow to pay bills amid COVID pandemic

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says the county will engage in short-term borrowing to pay its bills.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, the Legislature’s vote authorizing this move comes after concerns regarding anticipated losses in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic.

“We did not panic. In times of crisis, taxpayers deserve strong, steady and calm leadership. My team made a thoughtful decision to hold off seeing if the market would stabilize. It has. Being patient paid off. We will save taxpayers millions of dollars,” Mychajliw said.

The Comptroller also says the end result will see county taxpayers paying far less to borrow money and help Erie County pay its bills in the short term.

According to his office, the $159 million coming Erie County’s way in the CARES Act will go to COVID related expenses only and cannot offset a loss of sales tax revenue.

An analysis done by the Comptroller’s Office shows losses in sales tax revenue once the pandemic hits its peak could be from 10-50%, which translates to $16-$80 million in losses, according to officials.

“The bottom line: we are borrowing now because the timing is right. Erie County needs the cash because of expected sales tax revenue losses. The taxpayers we serve are hurting. We didn’t want them to needlessly pay higher interest on borrowed money. It’s a necessary cash infusion. Long term we need the federal government to step up. We also need county lawmakers to be prepared for some tough budget decisions to come in the very near future,” Mychajliw added.