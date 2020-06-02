Congressman Higgins announces federal funding for telehealth services in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Several healthcare providers in Western New York will receive federal funding to provide telehealth services to patients during the pandemic.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday the award of $803,135 is being distributed through the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

The following facilities received awards:

Elmwood Health Center Buffalo, NY

$128,789 For a remote patient monitoring platform, remote diagnostic and monitoring equipment, and tablets to provide telehealth video consultations and remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Niagara Falls, NY

$35,640 For laptop computers to use telehealth systems to provide a wide range of services in the areas of primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, and mental health, and to permit providers to communicate with patients in real-time on symptoms, mental health issues, and other medical conditions.

OLV Human Services Lackawanna, NY

$174,840 To support the cost of connected devices and telemedicine solutions used to remotely treat COVID-19 vulnerable populations using video telehealth applications throughout Erie and Niagara counties.

Spectrum Human Services Orchard Park, NY

$463,866 For laptops and other connected devices to provide urgent medical care using telehealth resources to divert unnecessary hospital presentations and reserve hospital-based services for individuals who need heightened levels of care.

“Telehealth opens up a new avenue to expand access to healthcare for patients at a time when social distancing is recommended for the protection of public health,” Higgins said.

The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program has distributed $68.22 million in funding to 185 nonprofit and public healthcare providers across 38 states and Washington, D.C. to date.

