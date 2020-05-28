1  of  2
Congressman Reed calling on Cuomo Administration to find solution to prevent more COVID deaths

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– Congressman Tom Reed says nursing homes across the state are in a crisis.

The Corning Republican called on the Cuomo Administration to step up and find solutions to prevent more deaths from COVID-19.

Reed joined state lawmakers and nursing home administrators on a video call this afternoon.

He says he’s been trying to talk to the governor for some time and says neither Cuomo nor the State Health Department were on today’s call.

“We have 6800 dead seniors that are owed an explanation in memory of their death and their souls as to what happened with them,” Reed said. “To have just a blatant disrespect to that voice and those people, to be shown by the governor, and the governor’s staff, that were also invited to participate in this is just appalling to me.”

A recent Siena College poll showed many New Yorkers also disapprove of the way Governor Cuomo handled the pandemic when it came to nursing homes.

