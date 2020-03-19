Coronavirus causing organizers to put Dyngus Day on hold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to measures implemented to stop the spread of coronavirus, the annual Dyngus Day Buffalo festival and parade are on hold.

Organizer Eddy Dobosiewicz insists the events are not canceled, just delayed.

“Every year, thousands of Western New Yorkers have a lot of fun celebrating Dyngus Day, a Polish catholic holiday about new beginnings and starting over. We need that now more than ever,” Dobosiewicz said. “Dyngus is not just a day, it’s a state of mind. So as soon as it’s safe, we’ll have a celebration to demonstrate the spirit of our community and the true meaning of Dyngus.”

Organizers continue to monitor the fast-moving events and are preparing to reschedule several weeks or even months later.

A new date is expected to be announced very soon.

“Shifting the date will be difficult, but volunteers are working around the clock to schedule an alternate date which would work while assuring that public safety is the highest priority,” Dobosiewicz said.

Dobosiewicz says we need to listen to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Governor Cuomo, among others.