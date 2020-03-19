Coronavirus changing the way local hospitals operate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The coronavirus is changing the way local hospitals operate and healthcare workers tell us it’s all about ensuring everyone is safe.

The most noticeable change at hospitals according to the people we’ve spoken to coming in and out is that, immediately, when someone enters they have to get their temperature checked right from the start.

“So it’s like a little metal thing that looks like a pencil with a round ball on it and it goes like this from your forehead on down like this. That’s it. It only takes a few seconds,” one Buffalo General Hospital visitor said.

An ECMC outpatient says, “They take your temperature. Everybody’s calm and it was good. Everybody there seems to be telling everybody to wash your hands.”

He was getting a procedure done.

We spoke with one man who drives a medical transport van around all day.

“It’s kind of scary because we’re talking to people back and forth to the hospital and most of the hospitals we can’t even go in, so you have to stay masked up or gloved and constantly wash your hands and keep your hand sanitizer because you don’t know who you’re getting in your van,” he said.

Then there are healthcare workers like Christine at UB MD who finds herself having to make judgment calls of who can and can’t come in.

She says, “We’ve been given the guidelines in general as far as cough, temperature, respiratory issues, and all that but it’s just a matter of who do we turn away, patients for the safety of us workers and the patients coming in for what they’re really here being treated for.”