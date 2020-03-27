1  of  3
Coronavirus deaths across the nation could kill 81K in the coming months, study warns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–US hospitals could be overwhelmed in the second week of April and deaths across the nation could total 81,000 by July, according to an alarming new study by the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

News 4’s Luke Moretti talks to Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the school’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Deaths related to the current wave of COVID-19 in the US are likely to persist into July, even assuming people protect themselves and their communities by strongly adhering to social distancing measures and by taking other precautions advised by public health officials, according to the study.

“Our estimated trajectory of COVID-19 deaths assumes continued and uninterrupted vigilance by the general public, hospital and health workers, and government agencies,” said Murray, in a statement with the report. “The trajectory of the pandemic will change – and dramatically for the worse – if people ease up on social distancing or relax with other precautions. We encourage everyone to adhere to those precautions to help save lives.”

