Coronavirus fraud potential out there, warns federal prosecutor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone who encounters potential coronavirus fraud is urged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of New York to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721) or email disaster@leo.gov.

Potential examples include:

My message to those who seek to exploit the pandemic for their own personal gain by stealing others’ money, or identity, or both, is simple.

“We have a treatment for you and that treatment includes prosecution and federal prison. While others may get sick from the virus, most will recover. Sadly, I am not so sure these predators will ever recover from their affliction—as it seems to have rotted their hearts and souls.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy