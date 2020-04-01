Coronavirus strikes Buffalo Psychiatric Center

Buffalo Psychiatric Center administrators informed employees Tuesday that one patient tested positive for the coronavirus.

A memo to employees obtained by News 4 discloses a list of procedures BPC has implemented, including temperature screening of employees.

The memo states that staff who have had close contact with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus or a “suspect individual” are “only to wear a mask.”

“The recommendation for gloves was made in error,” the memo states.

“Gloves should not be worn routinely as this can actually spread the virus between surfaces.”

BPC did not provide any details about the patient diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The center declined comment.

A state Office of Mental Health spokesman said the agency is taking precautions to protect employees and patients.

“While we have designated many employees as non-essential and allowed as many as possible to work from home when appropriate, OMH employees in our psychiatric facilities across the state who provide direct care to patients are essential to OMH’s mission,” the spokesman said.

The state said it has restricted all visitors to adults in Psychiatric Center civil and forensic inpatient units and has limited visits to children’s facilities to only those that are essential to the care and well-being of the patient.

In addition, the state instituted the following measures:

Reduced density and increased social distancing by no longer congregating people in groups and clinicians in clinics and community staff are providing services via video and phone whenever possible.

Postponed all non-essential training. Essential training, such as safety-related training, are following state Department of Health and CDC recommendations with limited class size, allowing participants to maintain a safe distance from each other.

Effective immediately, administrators developed these new inpatient procedures:

Formal group programming is being discontinued. Staff will identify individualized activities for patients as appropriate.

Patients will be allowed access to their bedrooms throughout the day.

Day rooms will be open, but social distancing must be enforced. Furniture should be rearranged to ensure social distancing.

Meals will be served in bedrooms for patients who are not at high risk for choking or aspiration. Tray tables have been ordered for this purpose.

Patients needing supervision during meals due to choking/aspiration risk can eat in small groups, with social distancing.

The memo also includes responses to questions raised by employees:

Question: Why are we admitting new patients into the mix of a unit instead of quarantining them for 14 days to be sure they are not carrying the virus into our population? The places they normally come from (hospitals and jail) are hotbeds of possible exposure!

Answer: We have a comprehensive screening process in place for new admissions, including a signed attestation from the sending medical professional that the patient is asymptomatic and has not had exposure. Upon arrival at BPC, the patients are screened again and examined by the medical physician in the Clinic prior to arriving on the unit. Newly admitted patients are not being admitted to units who have had potential exposure. Every possible precaution is being taken to admit patients safely. In this way we hope to continue providing our vital services to the community.

Question: Are they going to stop transports and new admissions?

Answer: Great care has been taken to ensure admissions to our facility are properly screened to prevent the spread for the Novel Coronavirus. All patients are screened using a standardized approved tool for virus, at the time of referral and 24 hours prior to admission. As a hospital that provides essential and needed care to our community, it is imperative that we continue to admit individuals in need of our services.

Question: Do we have any covid-19 infections here?

Answer: We have one patient who has tested positive. We are not at liberty to share protected health information (PHI).

Question: Why are those who can not working from home? Please tell me the logic.

Answer: All OMH facility-based staff are considered essential.