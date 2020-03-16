Coronavirus Symptoms: What to look for

(WIVB)-The coronavirus shows itself in different ways than the flu and many are confused about what symptoms to look for.

With COVID-19 comes a fever, cough, and shortness of breath.



If you have symptoms like a sore throat runny nose, headaches or body aches those are more consistent with the flu and common cold.



Doctors say if you are experiencing any of those symptoms it’s important to get checked out immediately.

Some of those coronavirus symptoms might not show up until 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Anyone who was at any of the following locations at the listed times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing, shortness of breath). Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.