County and health leaders warn the public to be careful as Erie County Covid-19 numbers uptick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coronavirus numbers have seen a slight increase over the past few weeks, and county and health officials say this is cause for concern.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says overall, the county has had an increase of about 450 cases since March 13th.

“I know everybody wants to act like the pandemic is over, but we are not over the pandemic,” said Poloncarz. “And, we need to continue to do our best until everyone is vaccinated.”

Health experts say the spike could be due to folks not practicing covid safety measures.

“One of the main reasons that our numbers are plateauing, and even beginning to rise, is because people are not as vigilant about the social distancing and mask-wearing,” said Dr. Tim Murphy UB Director of Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

Murphy says, covid variants could be a culprit as well.

“So, it’s estimated that perhaps 30 percent of the virus in the area is the UK variant, which is more transmissible, which can also account for some of the plateauing that we’re seeing,” said Murphy.

Doctors say vaccination, and practicing safety measures like mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding indoor activities is key to keeping the numbers down.

“Unless you’re fully vaccinated, or you’re fully vaccinated and your social bubble is fully vaccinated, because obviously, you don’t want to bring covid home to someone in your household who’s not vaccinated,” said Dr. Thomas Russo UB Infectious Disease Expert. “Even though we can go to indoor restaurants and bars, at this point, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good idea.”