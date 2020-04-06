County-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases throughout Western New York

Below are comprehensive lists of number of confirmed cases by various markers in Western New York based on county.

Erie County’s COVID-19 map goes as deep as numbers by zip codes while other county’s are providing their numbers by area, village, city, town, etc.

The State Department of Health also has a “by the numbers” list for each county.

Zip Code County Number of Cases 14001 Erie 2 14004 Erie 16 14006 Erie 8 14025 Erie 3 14026 Erie 3 14031 Erie 10 14032 Erie 14 14033 Erie 1 14043 Erie 17 14047 Erie 3 14051 Erie 15 14052 Erie 20 14057 Erie 2 14059 Erie 13 14068 Erie 12 14075 Erie 56 14080 Erie 2 14081 Erie 1 14085 Erie 7 14086 Erie 22 14102 Erie 2 14111 Erie 5 14127 Erie 28 14139 Erie 2 14141 Erie 1 14170 Erie 1 14201 Erie 19 14202 Erie 5 14203 Erie 5 14204 Erie 18 14206 Erie 12 14208 Erie 31 14209 Erie 27 14210 Erie 12 14211 Erie 40 14212 Erie 9 14213 Erie 28 14214 Erie 21 14215 Erie 86 14217 Erie 53 14218 Erie 12 14219 Erie 9 14220 Erie 38 14221 Erie 69 14222 Erie 14 14223 Erie 23 14224 Erie 41 14225 Erie 30 14226 Erie 36 14227 Erie 26 14228 Erie 26 14072 Erie 19 14207 Erie 17 14150 Erie 35

City/Town/Village County Number of Cases Village of Middleport Niagara 0 City of Lockport Niagara 12 Town of Porter Niagara 5 Village of Youngstown Niagara 1 Village of Wilson Niagara 0 Town of Wilson Niagara 0 Village of Barker Niagara 0 Town of Somerset Niagara 1 Town of Newfane Niagara 4 Town of Hartland Niagara 1 Town of Royalton Niagara 1 Town of Lockport Niagara 13 Town of Cambria Niagara 4 Town of Pendleton Niagara 5 City of North Tonawanda Niagara 15 Town of Wheatfield Niagara 26 Town of Niagara Niagara 2 Town of Lewiston Niagara 6 City of Niagara Falls Niagara 33 Village of Lewiston Niagara 1

Fire Battalion County Number of Cases Battalion 1 Chautauqua 12 Battalion 2 Chautauqua 0 Battalion 3 Chautauqua 4 Battalion 4 Chautauqua 3

Area County Number of Cases Genesee Central Genesee 6 Genesee East Genesee 11 Genesee West Genesee 4 Orleans Central Orleans 7 Orleans East Orleans 1 Orleans West Orleans 1