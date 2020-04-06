County-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases throughout Western New York

Below are comprehensive lists of number of confirmed cases by various markers in Western New York based on county.
Erie County’s COVID-19 map goes as deep as numbers by zip codes while other county’s are providing their numbers by area, village, city, town, etc.
The State Department of Health also has a “by the numbers” list for each county.
|Zip Code
|County
|Number of Cases
|14001
|Erie
|2
|14004
|Erie
|16
|14006
|Erie
|8
|14025
|Erie
|3
|14026
|Erie
|3
|14031
|Erie
|10
|14032
|Erie
|14
|14033
|Erie
|1
|14043
|Erie
|17
|14047
|Erie
|3
|14051
|Erie
|15
|14052
|Erie
|20
|14057
|Erie
|2
|14059
|Erie
|13
|14068
|Erie
|12
|14075
|Erie
|56
|14080
|Erie
|2
|14081
|Erie
|1
|14085
|Erie
|7
|14086
|Erie
|22
|14102
|Erie
|2
|14111
|Erie
|5
|14127
|Erie
|28
|14139
|Erie
|2
|14141
|Erie
|1
|14170
|Erie
|1
|14201
|Erie
|19
|14202
|Erie
|5
|14203
|Erie
|5
|14204
|Erie
|18
|14206
|Erie
|12
|14208
|Erie
|31
|14209
|Erie
|27
|14210
|Erie
|12
|14211
|Erie
|40
|14212
|Erie
|9
|14213
|Erie
|28
|14214
|Erie
|21
|14215
|Erie
|86
|14217
|Erie
|53
|14218
|Erie
|12
|14219
|Erie
|9
|14220
|Erie
|38
|14221
|Erie
|69
|14222
|Erie
|14
|14223
|Erie
|23
|14224
|Erie
|41
|14225
|Erie
|30
|14226
|Erie
|36
|14227
|Erie
|26
|14228
|Erie
|26
|14072
|Erie
|19
|14207
|Erie
|17
|14150
|Erie
|35
|City/Town/Village
|County
|Number of Cases
|Village of Middleport
|Niagara
|0
|City of Lockport
|Niagara
|12
|Town of Porter
|Niagara
|5
|Village of Youngstown
|Niagara
|1
|Village of Wilson
|Niagara
|0
|Town of Wilson
|Niagara
|0
|Village of Barker
|Niagara
|0
|Town of Somerset
|Niagara
|1
|Town of Newfane
|Niagara
|4
|Town of Hartland
|Niagara
|1
|Town of Royalton
|Niagara
|1
|Town of Lockport
|Niagara
|13
|Town of Cambria
|Niagara
|4
|Town of Pendleton
|Niagara
|5
|City of North Tonawanda
|Niagara
|15
|Town of Wheatfield
|Niagara
|26
|Town of Niagara
|Niagara
|2
|Town of Lewiston
|Niagara
|6
|City of Niagara Falls
|Niagara
|33
|Village of Lewiston
|Niagara
|1
|Fire Battalion
|County
|Number of Cases
|Battalion 1
|Chautauqua
|12
|Battalion 2
|Chautauqua
|0
|Battalion 3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Battalion 4
|Chautauqua
|3
|Area
|County
|Number of Cases
|Genesee Central
|Genesee
|6
|Genesee East
|Genesee
|11
|Genesee West
|Genesee
|4
|Orleans Central
|Orleans
|7
|Orleans East
|Orleans
|1
|Orleans West
|Orleans
|1
|Area
|County
|Number of Cases
|Northwest (Attica, Bennington, Orangeville, Sheldon)
|Wyoming
|3
|Southwest (Arcade, Eagle, Java, Wethersfield)
|Wyoming
|2
|Southeast (Castile, Gainesville, Genesee Falls, Pike)
|Wyoming
|5
|Northeast (Covington, Middlebury, Perry, Warsaw)
|Wyoming
|11
|Other
|Wyoming
|1