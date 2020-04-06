1  of  3
Coronavirus
NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19
County-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases throughout Western New York

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash and Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

Below are comprehensive lists of number of confirmed cases by various markers in Western New York based on county.

Erie County’s COVID-19 map goes as deep as numbers by zip codes while other county’s are providing their numbers by area, village, city, town, etc.

The State Department of Health also has a “by the numbers” list for each county.

Zip CodeCountyNumber of Cases
14001Erie 2
14004Erie16
14006Erie8
14025Erie 3
14026Erie3
14031Erie10
14032Erie14
14033Erie1
14043Erie17
14047Erie3
14051Erie15
14052Erie20
14057Erie 2
14059Erie13
14068Erie12
14075Erie56
14080 Erie2
14081Erie1
14085Erie7
14086Erie22
14102Erie2
14111Erie 5
14127Erie28
14139Erie2
14141Erie1
14170Erie1
14201Erie19
14202Erie5
14203Erie5
14204Erie18
14206Erie12
14208Erie31
14209Erie27
14210Erie12
14211Erie40
14212Erie9
14213Erie28
14214Erie21
14215Erie 86
14217Erie53
14218Erie 12
14219Erie9
14220Erie38
14221Erie69
14222Erie14
14223Erie23
14224Erie41
14225Erie30
14226Erie36
14227Erie26
14228Erie26
14072Erie19
14207Erie 17
14150Erie 35
City/Town/VillageCountyNumber of Cases
Village of MiddleportNiagara0
City of LockportNiagara12
Town of PorterNiagara5
Village of YoungstownNiagara1
Village of WilsonNiagara0
Town of WilsonNiagara0
Village of BarkerNiagara0
Town of SomersetNiagara1
Town of NewfaneNiagara4
Town of HartlandNiagara1
Town of RoyaltonNiagara1
Town of LockportNiagara13
Town of CambriaNiagara4
Town of PendletonNiagara5
City of North TonawandaNiagara15
Town of WheatfieldNiagara26
Town of NiagaraNiagara2
Town of LewistonNiagara6
City of Niagara FallsNiagara33
Village of LewistonNiagara1
Fire BattalionCountyNumber of Cases
Battalion 1Chautauqua12
Battalion 2Chautauqua0
Battalion 3Chautauqua4
Battalion 4Chautauqua3
AreaCountyNumber of Cases
Genesee CentralGenesee6
Genesee EastGenesee11
Genesee WestGenesee4
Orleans CentralOrleans7
Orleans EastOrleans1
Orleans WestOrleans1
AreaCountyNumber of Cases
Northwest (Attica, Bennington, Orangeville, Sheldon)Wyoming3
Southwest (Arcade, Eagle, Java, Wethersfield)Wyoming2
Southeast (Castile, Gainesville, Genesee Falls, Pike)Wyoming 5
Northeast (Covington, Middlebury, Perry, Warsaw)Wyoming11
OtherWyoming1

