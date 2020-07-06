COVID-19 came into NY nursing homes through infected staff

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Data shows that COVID-19 entered New York nursing homes through infected staff.

The New York State Department of Health released a new report on Monday morning, which says the timing of peak nursing home resident mortality across the state correlates with the timing of staff infections.

The peak date of nursing home fatalities was April 8.

Peak nursing home admissions occurred just one week after the peak in nursing home mortality, the report says. This shows that “nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities,” the Department of Health said.

Most of the patients who were admitted into nursing homes from hospitals were no longer contagious when admitted.

The quality of nursing homes did not play a factor in the deaths.

Data submitted by nursing homes shows that about one-fourth of New York’s 158,000 nursing home workers were infected with COVID-19 between March and early June.

Nearly 7,000 of the state’s 37,500 nursing home staff members who were infected had been working in facilities in March.

Approximately 20,000 nursing home workers were known to be COVID-positive by the end of April.

Based on the data, the Department of Health says the average time between infection and death is 18-25 days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on the pandemic during the morning.

He says nine people died on Sunday as a result of the coronavirus. One of those people was a nursing home resident.

Here are the recent COVID-19 test results, separated by region:

During the briefing, Gov. Cuomo also announced that the New York State Fair in Syracuse is cancelled for 2020.

MORE | Read the full report here.

