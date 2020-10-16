COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up in WNY

(WIVB) – Western New York leaders are sounding the alarm, warning that we’re starting to see in an increase in COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 63 people in our region hospitalized with COVID-19- and the numbers haven’t been this high since June.

Right now, more than half of those people are in hospitals in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was quick to point out that there have been recent spikes in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

He calls it rare to see such a large portion of cases outside of Erie County.