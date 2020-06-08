COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, discharges exceeding admissions on average

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients in WNY and the county continues to decline.

In terms of ICU and ICU airway assist patients, those have remained fairly static, Poloncarz says.

Covid-19 patients hospitalized in WNY and Erie County hospitals continues to decline. ICU and ICU airway assist patients have remained fairly static. What is noticeable in the third graph is how fast it went up and how long it has taken to get where we are today. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/RjOYx6hplM — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 8, 2020

On average, the county executive also says hospital discharges are exceeding admissions.

“We believe included in this graph’s admissions numbers might be COVID-19 patients who are in Emergency Departments but not ultimately admitted, and included in the prior tweet,” Poloncarz said.

Declines are also being seen in all age categories.

The percentage of African-Americans who have died from Covid-19 continues to decline and is almost equal to the percentage of population of African-Americans in Erie County. Less Buffalo residents have died from Covid-19 than Buffalo's percentage of the county's population. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/CPHa59VhMI — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 8, 2020

Poloncarz also reports the percentage of African-Americans who died from COVID-19 continues to decline. He says it is almost equal to the percentage of the population of African-Americans in the county.

Less Buffalo residents have died from COVID-19 than Buffalo’s percentage of the county’s population as well.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.