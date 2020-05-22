COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County and WNY drop again

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY and Erie County are declining again.

On May 20, the county executive reports there were 178 patients in the hospital, down from 186 the day before.

According to Poloncarz, ICU patients (38) and intubations (30) continue to drop.

There were only three COVID deaths in Erie County hospitals on May 20.

Poloncarz says the total number of patients 64 and under did grow on by six on May 20 (70) compared to May 19 (64).

However, patients 65 and older decreased by 11 in a day with 119 on May 19 and 108 on May 20.

Those 65 and older now make up 61% of COVID patients, down from 65% on May 19.

