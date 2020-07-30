COVID-19 hospitalizations in NY drop again, but WNY’s slightly increase

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The amount of New Yorkers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop, reaching a new low since March 17.

The latest number is 586 — a decrease of 33. In western New York specifically, the number is slightly up from Tuesday, going from 28 to 34. 12 patients in this region are receiving intensive care.

The Finger Lakes saw a drop from Tuesday to Wednesday, with the region’s latest number being 25. Nine of those patients are receiving intensive care.

On Wednesday, 13 New Yorkers who contracted the virus died.

That day, 73,543 tests were given in the state, and 777 came back positive. That’s 1.06 percent.

Coronavirus is still prevalent, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says people should also start preparing for flu season. Both COVID-19 and influenza have similar symptoms.

During his conference on Thursday, Cuomo announced that $30 million would be made available to counties to increase contact tracing and set up flu vaccine accommodations.

MORE | Here is a look at how those funds will be disbursed.

Looking at people’s response to the pandemic, New York State has been cracking down on bars and restaurants that violate the state’s regulations. 41 downstate bars and restaurants were found to have violations on Wednesday.

