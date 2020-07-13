COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY rise for third day in a row

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In western New York, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up for the third day in a row.

On July 7, hospitalizations dropped from 40 to 36. For the next two days, there were 37 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Then, on July 10, the number went up to 40 again. On Saturday, it increased to 43, and then 45 on Sunday. As of Sunday, nine patients are receiving intensive care.

The majority of these hospitalizations have been in Erie County.

“Admissions have exceeded discharges 11 of the last 14 days for Erie County hospitals,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says. “In general, our hospitalizations are still low but the trend line is heading up.”

7,652 people in Erie County had contracted COVID-19, as of Sunday; 646 have died.

In the Finger Lakes region, the hospitalization numbers have stayed flat in recent days, hovering around 62 and 63.

