COVID-19 may increase risk of stroke

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — We know COVID-19 impacts the lungs, but recent data shows the infection may also increase a person’s risk for suffering a stroke.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Shazam Hussain says that regardless of age, stroke symptoms should never be ignored.

Common symptoms include trouble with balance, vision problems, droopiness in the face, weak arms or legs and trouble with speech.

Dr. Hussain says some people are afraid to come to the emergency room right now because of the coronavirus. However, he says hospitals are taking extra precautions to keep all patients safe.

