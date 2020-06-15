COVID-19 patient population in region, Erie County see “fairly rapid drop” Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the COVID-19 patient population in WNY and Erie County has seen a fairly rapid drop in the last two weeks, 124 to 73 he reports.

In terms of ICU beds, and intubations, 29 to 24, and 16 to 14 respectively, Poloncarz says those numbers haven’t dropped much.

He also says deaths in hospitals recently crept up.

For the 591 COVID related deaths in Erie County through last Friday, the vast majority were from the 70 and older age categories, the county executive says.

“Deaths of Buffalonians are actually less than the city’s proportion of the county’s population. African-American deaths are almost identical to the county %,” Poloncarz tweeted.

