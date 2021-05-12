Schools and counties prepare to vaccinate kids 12+ — Amherst Schools book vaccine clinic for kids this weekend

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The CDC has given the green light for the Pfizer vaccine to be used on kids 12 to 15, now counties and school districts are waiting for the go-ahead from the state health department.

Meanwhile, the Amherst Central School District has taken the bull by the horns. The district is hosting a clinic for kids 12 and older this weekend and it’s already filled to capacity.

As far as other schools, the Erie County Health Department says they’ll expand their clinics to kids 12 and older once the state gives their approval. They’re planning vaccination clinics in Grand Island and Springville Schools.

In Niagara County, they’re setting up inside schools like Lewport, Newfane and Wilson.

“Those kids, a lot of them are already in school if they’re going in-person during the day. It’s an easy location that they’re familiar and comfortable with, for the student and the parents,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh. “It’s important we know that in the fall, we’re hoping to see the schools open up more.”

The Niagara Falls City School district plans to work with the health department to coordinate clinics for kids at the schools. And, they also plan to take it one step further.

“I’m in talks with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center about having a mobile clinic where the medical center will be able to visit some of our other schools,” said district superintendent Mark Laurrie.

While it’s a step in the right direction, the focus to bring more kids back to school relies on other measurements.

“We can welcome students back in school at three feet and a mask, depending on the rate of community transmission, whether they’re vaccinated or not,” said Michael R. Cornell Hamburg Central Schools Superintendent. “And, it’s also true that around the country and around the world students are in school fully, with three feet and a mask regardless of community transmission.”