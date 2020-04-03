COVID changing the way FeedMore WNY voluteers distribute food

As the COVID crisis continues the need increases for those who deliver food to elderly.

In the midst of the COVID crisis, the way Meals on Wheels volunteers distribute food to people has changed, starting from when FeedMore WNY receives the bulk food shipments, They keep them untouched for 24 hours.

For some residents, it’s hard to deal with.

While the number of people needing deliveries is over 5,000 and growing every day, the number of volunteers has dropped because some are staying home for their own safety.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul came to FeedMore today to urge people to consider volunteering.

The phone number is 716-822-2002. You can call that number whether you’re interested in volunteering or to donate or if you’re in need of assistance, call us on that number and will help you however we can.