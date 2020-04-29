COVID crisis contributing to delays in opening Sturgeon Point Marina

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Boat marinas are one of the few recreational sites allowed to open, but ironically the COVID crisis is contributing to delays in opening Sturgeon Point Marina.

This is a hot button issue that everybody in the Town of Evans has an opinion on but before the Sturgeon Point Marina can open, a huge sandbar needs to be removed and it’s bigger than it’s been in decades.

High lake levels and a series of wind storms have pushed more sand than usual in front of the Sturgeon Point Marina, dredging it is a $90,000 job, and this may happen every year as the break wall erodes.

FEMA is making no promises for reimbursement and they can’t even inspect it until the PAUSE order is lifted, so, Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler says the Sturgeon Point Marina will not open May 15 as normal but could open in June or July.

Right now not even rescue boats can launch.