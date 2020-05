ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fewer people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Erie County.

Executive Mark Poloncarz says 222 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

That’s way down from last week.

He also says more COVID patients are leaving the hospital than coming in.

97 people are in the Intensive Care Unit with COVID-19 right now.

That’s the lowest number of patients in the ICU in the past two weeks.