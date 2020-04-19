1  of  3
COVID testing in nursing homes remains concern for Governor Cuomo

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says there’s not enough testing being done in the state, especially in places that house a lot of people.

The governor said today the state needs to bring testing to scale across the board. His main concern remains nursing homes.

“Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this – vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus despite everything we can do in the best efforts of people working in those nursing homes who are doing just a fantastic job,” Governor Cuomo said.

More than 2,600 nursing home residents across the state have died as a result of the coronavirus.

