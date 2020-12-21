Cuomo asks airlines that fly between UK and NY to require COVID testing before boarding

(WIVB)–The governor has asked airlines that fly between the UK and airports in New York to require COVID testing before passengers get on board, and one has agreed.

This comes as the UK is seeing a spread of a new strain of the coronavirus. Cuomo says British Airways has agreed to the testing.

He gave an update on the vaccine distribution across the state.

By the end of the week, New York will have 630,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccination.

Nursing home residents and staff will get the shots, starting today.

As more get vaccinated, Cuomo says don’t let your guard down. He’s seeing a higher number of COVID cases in the Finger Lakes and believes Western New Yorkers could be partially to blame.

“There’s a lot of travel between WNY and between Erie County, Monroe County. And you can’t have two continuous areas where one has a low infection rate and one has a high infection rate because the high infection rate winds up infecting the lower infection rate,” Cuomo said.

The governor says New York state has vaccinated more people than any other state in the nation.