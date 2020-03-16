Cuomo: Gyms and fitness centers statewide temporarily closed due to covid-19

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday area gyms and fitness centers across the state, and in Western New York will close in response to covid-19.

The closure is for an undetermined amount of time.

So far, area gyms are taking the change in stride.

“My management team got together today and they said, I think it would be a great idea for our trainers to do some body movements, use some little easy weights that people have at home to try to put workouts together so every day they can post a workout and they can post a group class,” said Amy Bueme Catalyst Fitness owner.

“It’s kind of crazy, people are calling in asking if it’s true, what’s going to happen? Unfortunately, all I know right now is we have to close our doors at 8 p.m. with no time frame in sight,” said Eugene Bofill owner of Reps Fitness.

The governor says, the closure follows new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.