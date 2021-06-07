Cuomo: Remaining COVID restrictions to be lifted once state hits 70% vaccination rate

(WIVB) — Governor Cuomo says when the state vaccination rate hits 70%, the remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted across commercial and social settings.

In today’s press conference, the governor says New York State is currently at 68.6%.

The restrictions Cuomo is referring to includes capacity, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, health screening, and contact information for potential tracing.

He says mask requirements remain consistent with the CDC guidelines, and some institutional restrictions will continue (large venues, schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional and healthcare facilities).

Cuomo also announced the state is no longer mandating schools to require students to wear masks outdoors. The individual decisions will be up to local school districts, he said.

According to the governor, the numbers show that the risk of transmission by children is “extremely low,” especially when the state positivity rate is “so low.”

The governor says he spoke with the CDC, and they said they are not changing their policy on schools nationwide for several weeks, but the state will align school and camp guidance.