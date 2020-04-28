Cuomo says elective surgeries can start again where there isn’t a significant risk of COVID-19 surge

(WIVB)–Starting today, some counties will be able to allow their hospitals to start up elective surgeries again.

This is all part of the state’s plan to start lifting certain restrictions as we move closer to reopening.

Cuomo says elective surgeries can start back up in hospitals where there isn’t a significant risk of a COVID 19 surge in the near future.

But that won’t apply just yet for here in Erie County.

Cuomo listed a number of requirements that must first happen – including that a county cannot have more than ten new COVID related hospitalizations in the area for the past ten days.

This comes after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he called on state officials to allow area hospitals to perform these kinds of surgeries, at least on a limited basis. In yesterday’s county briefing, Poloncarz says the hospitalization rate has declined and that new cases are relatively flat.

In a statement, a county spokesperson says they are working to get a clearer understanding of occupancy rates after hearing the governors comments.