(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers should not have to worry about their jobs when they get a COVID shot.

Cuomo says, that includes taking time off if you have side effects from the vaccine.

He announced the State Labor Department is sending guidance to employers that recovering from a COVID shot is covered under the state’s new Paid Sick Leave Law.

Cuomo adds, workers are supposed to have up to four hours of excused time off to leave work to receive a COVID shot.