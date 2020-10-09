Cuomo says small group of “hot spots” driving up statewide COVID-19 infection rate

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says a small group of “hot spots” are driving up the statewide COVID-19 infection rate.

The positivity rate in the so-called “red zone” is seven-times higher than everywhere else in New York over the past three weeks.

The state has been closely monitoring activity in 20 zip codes with infection rates close to 6%

The governor says it’s too soon to tell if that’s working to reduce those numbers.

“Fourteen days is the relevant time frame where you expect to see some result, Cuomo said. “The number only changes if the behavior changes.”

Yesterday’s infection rate for the five-county Western New York region was 1.3% with the total number of hospitalizations and ICU patients down slightly from Wednesday.