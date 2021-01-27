Cuomo says state has ramped up vaccine distribution, supply remains big problem

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Cuomo says the state has ramped up vaccine distribution.

More than 90% of the doses the state has received so far have been used but Cuomo says vaccine supply remains a big problem.

“So we’re functionally out of doses and we now go week-to-week. Next week’s allocation is coming in today, tomorrow, the next day. it’s delivered by the federal government across the state but we are now going week-to-week waiting for the allocation from the federal government,” Cuomo said. “It has been very difficult to plan up until now, because we don’t know what we’re going to get next week in allocation.”

Earlier this week, President Biden unveiled his national vaccination plan.

The governor says that plan includes 16% more in the next weekly allocation and the federal plan will now allow states to know how much vaccine they’re getting over the next 3 weeks.