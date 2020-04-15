Curbside pick-up returning to Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says the Broadway Market will bring back its curbside service due to its success around Easter-time.

It will start again on Thursday, and run Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

The public can call and get same-day pickup, according to Mayor Brown.

Customers can also call the Broadway Market at 716-893-0705 to place curbside orders.

For more information about the program, including a list of participating vendors, visit www.buffalony.gov.

