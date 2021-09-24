CVS Health offering Pfizer COVID booster shot to those eligible

(WIVB) — CVS Health is now offering the Pfizer booster shots for those who are eligible.
The announcement comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the shot Friday.
375 locations across New York State are already offering the third shot. Boosters are recommended for people over 65 and younger adults at high risk for severe COVID-19.
It’s also authorized for high-risk workers, like those in healthcare.
Eligible people can sign up for the booster by clicking here.
Coronavirus News
