CVS Health offering Pfizer COVID booster shot to those eligible

FILE – In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a sticker after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WIVB) — CVS Health is now offering the Pfizer booster shots for those who are eligible.

The announcement comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the shot Friday.

375 locations across New York State are already offering the third shot. Boosters are recommended for people over 65 and younger adults at high risk for severe COVID-19.

It’s also authorized for high-risk workers, like those in healthcare.

Eligible people can sign up for the booster by clicking here.