Daycare centers that remain open for children of essential workers in WNY are struggling

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–About half of all daycare centers in WNY are closed right now and those that remain open for essential workers are struggling.

We visited a Chautauqua County child care center to see how life is different during the pandemic.

At Chautauqua Lake Child Care Center in Mayville, the day begins with temperature checks of everyone entering the building, and the workers all wear masks now.

On a normal day, cribs would be filled in the infant wing but today there was only one infant and this is one of the child care centers that remain open.

Capacity is down to 25%. The center in Mayville remains open to the children of essential workers.

This week the state opened up $30 million in CARES funding, but this provider says most families who can tap into that were already getting free child care, and all daycares need more direct help now.

So these providers say giving free child care subsidies now won’t matter much if some daycare providers won’t survive until their needed by many more families in a few months.