Despite the governor’s executive order, tenants still have to pay rent

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following an executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo, landlords cannot evict tenants for 90 days effective March 20th.

But today Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had a message for residents who are renting.

That message, you still have to pay your rent.

Poloncarz says his office has received many questions about this in the past few weeks.

Although the governor did issue that order, tenants are still obligated to pay rent.

The county’s Social Services Department is open for emergencies only. That includes disconnected utilities and evictions.

But not only did Poloncarz have a message for tenants today, he also had a warning for landlords.

“As you may know, pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s order, no eviction may precede for 90 days effect March 20th. So if there’s a landlord trying to evict an individual, you are not going to evict that individual, and you’re violating the governor’s order,” the County Executive said.

Poloncarz also announced today he has his own emergency orders put in place as of this afternoon.

Any worker, although essential, who is sick must stay home.

At the county, supervisors are now allowed to send employees home who appear sick.

And while most county offices are closed, for those that are open if a resident tries to get into the building and they’re sick, they will be denied.