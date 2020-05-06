District Attorney John Flynn agrees to motions releasing some inmates to prevent COVID spread

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Twenty-one convicted individuals with 45 days or less remaining on their sentences have been released from the custody of Erie County jails to reduce inmate populations and the spread of COVID-19, according to District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn agreed to a motion filed by the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo. A Supreme Court Justice granted the motion on Tuesday.

Two defendants convicted of low-level, non-violent offenses were let out of jail early following a hearing yesterday afternoon.

According to his office, Flynn also agreed to two other motions requesting early release.

An Erie County Judge granted one on April 7, allowing 19 individuals to be released from the Holding Center or the Erie County Correctional Facility.

On April 17, a Supreme Court Justice granted another motion releasing two more sentenced individuals.

“The only way to combat this virus is by distancing ourselves from one another. While the number of people in our jails has been significantly reduced under bail reform, I understand the potential for COVID-19 to spread quickly among inmates and correctional facility employees. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the release of these individuals to serve the remainder of their sentence at home,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

His office says they are continuing to review bail applications sent in by defense attorneys on behalf of pre-trial individuals held in custody.

The DA’s Office tells us they will consent or oppose those motions on a case-by-case basis.

As of Tuesday, they reviewed 101 bail motions. The office consented to release 25 pre-trial defendants, and another 25 pre-trial detainees had bail modified.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.