Doctor: Don’t ignore difficult feelings during the pandemic

CLEVELAND (WIVB) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are experiencing a mix of emotions. A psychologist with the Cleveland Clinic says that when a community is faced with a crisis, people react in different ways.

Dr. Scott Bea says that some people become particularly panic-stricken, while others are more laid back.

During these times, the doctor says it’s important to be on the lookout for signs of depression, even if you’ve never experienced symptoms before.

A diminished appetite, trouble sleeping, irritability and feelings of helplessness or hopelessness, especially thoughts of self-harm, are all warning signs.

Anyone experiencing these feelings should reach out to a mental health professional right away, and if you know someone who struggles with mental health, Dr. Bea says now is the time to reach out to them.

“I think it’s great to check on everybody that you care about, even somewhat loosely, and to do it routinely,” Dr. Bea said. “Let’s talk with each other on a daily basis. That can be part of our routine, and that’s one other way that we can feel that we’re helping and showing some governance at a time of tremendous uncertainty.”

Dr. Bea says that if you contact a mental health professional, they can let you know how you can safely obtain care without risking your physical health.