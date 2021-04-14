Doctor from UB weighs in on J&J vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With growing uncertainty about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an expert from the University at Buffalo says it’s important to ask questions.

Dr. Elad Levy is the chairman of neurological surgery at the U.B. medical school and says the vaccine may not be causing these blood clots.

Dr. Levy says these cases while serious are not uncommon.

“We don’t know if its related to the vaccine. so this happens, and I’ve treated clots in their brain veins, and Venus sinuses, multiple times a year, every year, for the past decade even before we’ve had these vaccines. so, you have to understand that people develop these for different reasons, they may be dehydrated, smokers, patients that have underlying clotting disorders that they may not know about and this is a trigger,” said Levy.

Dr. Levy is encouraging people to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated

He says he’s gotten the shot along with his wife and parents.