Doctor shows hidden dangers of hand sanitizer

(WIVB)–Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity for people hoping to avoid the coronavirus.

But, doctors are warning about the hidden dangers of hand sanitizer you might not know about.

We spoke with Doctor Riyaz Hassanali with the Advanced Cosmetic Surgery Center today.

He says using too much hand sanitizer could dry out your skin and cause creases in your skin, making it a breeding ground for bacteria.

He says he’s also seeing more cases of people suffering burns after they caught fire because they just applied hand sanitizer.

He demonstrated just how flammable the product is.

The doctor also says you should try to keep your hands away from your face because it could increase the risk of infection.