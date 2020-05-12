Doctors warn of a new syndrome in children related to COVID-19

(WIVB)–Health experts say they’re seeing a new syndrome in children that’s associated with coronavirus called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Disorder.



“Whether it’s directly due to the virus or a consequence of the host’s response to the virus is in the process of being sorted out right now,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert.



Symptoms include a combination of fever, nausea, dizziness, abdominal pain, and a red rash covering the body. It can also affect a child’s kidneys



“The child may produce little or no urine. If any of these symptoms occur, it’s critical that you contact your healthcare provider,” Russo said.



State health officials are now investigating at least 85 cases of this COVID-19 related illness in children from toddlers to elementary school age. They say three children have died.



The CDC says this condition seems to be rare but must be taken seriously.

There are still many questions about this syndrome and experts say its an unfortunate reminder that coronavirus can affect anyone at any age.





