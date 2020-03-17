Dollar General plans to dedicate first hour open to senior shoppers

(WIVB)–Dollar General says beginning Tuesday, it plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers.

It’s strongly encouraging that it be dedicated solely to seniors because of their vulnerability to the coronavirus.

“In keeping with the Company’s mission of ‘Serving Others,’ Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the company said.

Dollar General encourages other customers to plan their shopping trips around this window of time.

Additionally, Dollar General says stores will close an hour earlier than current close times. Employees will use the time to clean and re-stock shelves.

The company’s CEO Todd Vasos released a statement this evening saying:

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”