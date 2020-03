Let’s face it. There’s a lot to digest when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

We’re asking more questions.

News 4’s Luke Moretti talks with Dr. John Fudyma, chief medical officer of Latus Medical Care in Amherst.

Among other things, Dr. Fudyma says soap and water are good at cleaning debris from surfaces, but he advises using a disinfectant to kill virus particles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.