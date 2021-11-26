Dr. John Crane talks new “Omicron” COVID-19 variant and if WNY should be concerned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governments around the world are quickly responding to a new coronavirus variant, now called the Omicron variant, fearing it could be more dangerous than the Delta variant.

The world health organization has designated variant B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa, as a variant of concern. President Biden was briefed on the new variant, and his health officials say they are in contact with their South African counterparts to learn as much about the virus as possible.

The Biden administration announced it will join Asian and European countries in restricting travel for people coming from South African countries starting Monday.

Dr. John Crane, an infectious disease expert from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine, joined us to talk more about this new variant. He also touched on the potential COVID-19 aftermath from the Thanksgiving holiday.

