Dr. Mario Beccari, a clinical assistant professor at D’Youville’s School of Pharmacy, gave us insight on Gov. Cuomo’s executive order telling New Yorkers they must wear a facial covering while near others in public.

Hear what Dr. Beccari told us on Wake Up! in the video above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.